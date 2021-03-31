 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ontario to make announcement on possible new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday, Ford says

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in Toronto, on Feb. 8, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will make an announcement tomorrow on possible new restrictions aimed at fighting the third wave of COVID-19.

He says residents need to take precautions against the virus and refrain from gathering over the Easter weekend.

Ford’s comments come after a report shows there are now more COVID-19 patients in Ontario intensive care units than at any other point in the pandemic.

Critical Care Services Ontario counted 421 hospital patients with COVID-related critical illness as of midnight.

Ontario Hospital Association president Anthony Dale shared the report online, noting the new record.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the government hasn’t done enough to prevent people from getting severely ill.

Ontario reported 2,333 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 785 new cases in Toronto, 433 in Peel Region and 222 in York Region.

She also says there are 153 new cases in Hamilton, 124 in Ottawa and 120 in Durham Region.

There are 1,111 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, 396 people are intensive care, and 252 are on a ventilator.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering additional restrictions to combat a surge in COVID-19 and is urging people not to gather over the Easter weekend. Ford says he is "extremely concerned" about rising infections and stressed that residents must follow public health rules. The Canadian Press

