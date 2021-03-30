Ontario reports 2,336 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,336 new cases of COVID-19 today and 14 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that there are 727 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel Region, and 229 in York Region.

She also says there are 194 new cases in Durham Region, 144 in Ottawa and 123 in Hamilton.

The province reports that 70,645 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since yesterday’s update.

Meanwhile, the president of the Ontario Hospital Association says the province could face a new surge in patient transfers and cancelled surgeries as it deals with the third wave of COVID-19 in the weeks ahead.

Anthony Dale says if the trend of increasing patient numbers arriving in the province’s hospitals continues, it will further strain capacity.

Dale says that will lead to patient transfers running “24-7” to ensure they receive life-saving care and additional cancelled surgeries will be added to the current backlog of 250,000 procedures.

He says intensive care units across Ontario are seeing younger patients, with more severe cases of COVID-19, which is straining the system.

Ontario reported Monday that 409 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital ICUs, with nearly half the patients in the region around Toronto on ventilators.

Dale warned that the pandemic is not over, despite more widespread availability of vaccines, and stressed that people must follow public health measures.

A drive-through COVID-19 vaccine site opened in the parking lot of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday. Eligible York Region residents can be immunized in their cars at the sprawling site. The Canadian Press

