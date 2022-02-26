People travel at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Dec. 3, 2021.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 1,024 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 284 in intensive care.

That marks an increase in hospitalizations from the 1,003 reported the previous day, but a decrease from 297 people in ICU.

Ontario is reporting 31 more COVID-19 deaths.

There are 2,338 new COVID-19 cases being reported, but provincial policies limiting access to testing mean that number is likely higher.

Wastewater data being monitored by Ontario’s science advisory table suggests that COVID-19 activity in the province is starting to rise again, after consistently declining since early January.

The province is set to lift all remaining capacity limits for indoor public settings on Tuesday, as well as end its vaccine certificate system.

