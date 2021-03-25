Ontario reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery Screeners work to intake patients and field phone calls at the Embassy Grand, a banquet hall turned COVID-19 testing site in Brampton, Ont., on Feb. 19, 2021. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 2,380 new cases of COVID-19 today, a number the Ministry of Health says is inflated by a data processing issue.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health says that approximately 280 cases were added to today’s count because of a data catch-up process.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,016 new cases in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

She also says there are 294 new cases in Peel Region, 244 in York Region and 152 in Ottawa.

Today’s data is based on nearly 60,100 completed tests.

Ontario is also reporting 17 more deaths linked to the virus.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will earmark $3.7-million in its 2021 budget to help seniors and people with disabilities get vaccinated. Details of a plan to transport people with disabilities and seniors with mobility issues to vaccine clinics are still in development. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.