Ontario reports 2,408 more COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery Melissa Vitug, a resident assistant at Houses of Providence Long Term Care Home in Scarborough, receives the first COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Megan Buchholz at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, on Dec. 22, 2020. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 2,408 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The province says 41 more people have died from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 629 of the new cases are in Toronto, 448 in Peel Region, 234 in Windsor-Essex, and 190 in York Region.

The province says 1,002 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

That number includes 275 people in intensive care, and 186 on ventilators.

The seven-day average for new infections is currently 2,304.

