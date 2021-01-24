Ontario reports 2,417 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 more deaths related to the coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Dec. 2, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 2,417 new cases of COVID-19 today and 102 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 785 new cases in Toronto, 404 in Peel Region, 215 in York Region and 121 in Niagara.

Over 48,900 tests have been completed in Ontario over the past 24 hours.

The province is reporting that 4,427 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the province’s last report, and 1,436 are hospitalized with the virus.

A total of 280,573 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario so far.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 255,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Of those, 225,046 have recovered and 5,803 people have died.

