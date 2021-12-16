Ontario is reporting 2,421 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths.

That’s the highest tally of daily new cases since mid-May.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 165 people are in intensive care units due to COVID-19 – 11 more than the previous day.

Elliott says that of the 2,421 new cases, 758 are in people who are not fully vaccinated, while 133 are in people with an unknown vaccination status.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore has said the Omicron variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain in Ontario, and it’s thought to be four to eight times more contagious than the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 expert advisers is expected to release new modelling this morning on the state of the pandemic in the province.

