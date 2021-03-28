John Tory urges those aged 70 and above to get vaccinated as Ontario reports 2,448 new cases of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery People wearing face masks cue to enter a store in Toronto, March 11, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Toronto’s mayor is urging anyone 70 years or older to get vaccinated.

John Tory says three new COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics will open Monday, but there are still many appointments unfilled.

He says supply issues of the vaccine have been resolved and the city is ramping up its rollout of the shots.

Ontario reported 2,448 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fourth consecutive day with more than 2,000 daily cases.

Tory says more than 450,000 people in Toronto have received doses thus far.

He says he won’t be satisfied until all the vaccination appointments are “sold out.”

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 780 new cases in Toronto.

Elliott says there are also 356 new cases in Peel Region, 278 in York Region, 278 in York Region, 219 in Durham Region and 150 in Ottawa.

More than 50,200 tests were completed since Saturday’s update.

There are 917 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, although the province says more than 10 per cent of hospitals have not reported their numbers over the weekend.

Ontario reports that 64,950 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily update. A total of 1,981,282 vaccines have been given in the province so far.

