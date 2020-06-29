Ontario reports 257 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

Open this photo in gallery People line up outside a mobile COVID-19 assessment centre, in Toronto, on June 2, 2020. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths related to the virus.

The total number of cases now stands at 34,911, which includes 30,196 cases marked as resolved and 2,665 deaths.

The Ministry of Health says it was able to complete more than 27,000 tests for the novel coronavirus yesterday.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, over 180 agri-food workers in Windsor-Essex tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The results come as the government and local health units ramp up testing of the farm workers.

The chief medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Health says he has asked for additional resources from the province to address the increased cases.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't want to see the United States border reopened on July 21, considering the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in many states. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.