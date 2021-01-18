 Skip to main content
Ontario reports 2,578 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A COVID-19 testing facility at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary hospital, in Toronto, on Nov. 28, 2020.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 2,578 new cases of COVID-19 today and 24 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 815 new cases in Toronto and 507 in Peel Region.

She also says there were 151 more cases in York Region and Niagara Region.

There were 9,691 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered since Ontario’s last daily report.

The province is reporting that nearly 40,300 tests were completed since the last daily update.

There have been 240,364 total cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the pandemic began.

A total of 206,310 cases have been resolved and 5,433 Ontarians have died from the virus.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health says 209,788 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

A clinic dedicated to administering vaccines opened in a Toronto convention centre on Monday morning.

City officials said the “proof-of-concept” clinic will help Ontario’s Ministry of Health test and adjust the setup of immunization clinics in non-hospital settings.

The clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, which is in the downtown core, aims to vaccinate 250 people per day, but the city notes that is entirely dependent upon vaccine supply.

Pfizer-BioNTech, which manufactures one of the two Health Canada-approved vaccines, announced last week that it’s temporarily delaying international shipments of the shots while it upgrades production facilities in Europe.

The Ontario government has said that will affect the province’s vaccine distribution plan, and some people will see their booster shots delayed by several weeks.

The City of Hamilton, meanwhile, says the province has directed it to temporarily cease administering the first dose of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to everyone except residents, staff and essential caregivers at long-term care homes and retirement facilities.

A spokeswoman for the Health Minister did not say how many regions of the province had received that directive.

Efforts in some countries to control COVID-19 in schools by limiting class sizes and using alternate locations made for a more stable and effective learning environment, according to Prachi Srivastava from Western University. She says research shows a lower teacher-to-student ratio also has better education outcomes overall. The Globe and Mail

