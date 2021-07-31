Ontario reports 258 new cases, six more deaths linked to COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery People pass by the sign of a COVID-19 immunization clinic in downtown Toronto, Canada, on Sunday, July 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kamran Jebreili Kamran Jebreili/The Associated Press

Ontario is reporting 258 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 53 of the new cases were in Toronto, 33 in York Region, 28 in Waterloo Region, 27 in Hamilton and 26 in Peel Region.

She says the numbers are based on over 19,100 tests.

There are 112 people in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 83 patients on ventilators.

Elliott says the province administered 81,590 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, for a total of over 19.4 million shots.