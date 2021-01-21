Ontario reports 2,632 new COVID-19 cases, 46 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,632 new cases of COVID-19 today and 46 more deaths linked to the virus.

A technical issue from earlier this week was resolved, adding 102 cases from Toronto Public Health to today’s total.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 897 new cases in Toronto, 412 in Peel Region and 245 in York Region.

She says there were 162 more cases in Ottawa and 118 in Waterloo Region.

Ontario is reporting that nearly 70,300 tests were completed since the last daily update.

The province says that 15,899 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily report.

Premier Doug Ford appealed to U.S. president-elect Joe Biden today for help securing more COVID-19 vaccines for Ontario. Ford expressed frustration about a delivery slow down of the Pfizer-Biotech shot that will see Ontario receive no doses next week and thousands less over the next month. The Canadian Press

