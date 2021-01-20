Ontario reports 2,655 new COVID-19 cases, 89 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,655 new cases of COVID-19 today and 89 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 925 new cases in Toronto, 473 in Peel Region and 226 in York Region.

She also says there are 179 new cases in Windsor-Essex County and 129 in Niagara Region.

Ontario is reporting that 13,784 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily update.

A total of 237,918 doses have been administered in the province.

More than 54,300 tests were completed since the last daily report.

Another 3,714 cases were resolved for a total of 212,897.

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic began there have been 244,932 confirmed cases in Ontario and 5,568 deaths related to the illness.

Premier Doug Ford appealed to U.S. president-elect Joe Biden today for help securing more COVID-19 vaccines for Ontario. Ford expressed frustration about a delivery slow down of the Pfizer-Biotech shot that will see Ontario receive no doses next week and thousands less over the next month. The Canadian Press

