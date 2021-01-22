Ontario reports 2,662 new COVID-19 cases, 87 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,662 new cases of COVID-19 today and 87 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 779 new cases in Toronto, 542 in Peel Region and 228 in York Region.

She says there are also 128 more cases in Waterloo Region and 118 in Windsor-Essex County.

More than 71,000 tests have been completed in Ontario since the last daily update.

The province is reporting that 11,168 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the province’s last report.

A total of 264,985 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far.

Premier Doug Ford appealed to U.S. president-elect Joe Biden today for help securing more COVID-19 vaccines for Ontario. Ford expressed frustration about a delivery slow down of the Pfizer-Biotech shot that will see Ontario receive no doses next week and thousands less over the next month. The Canadian Press

