Ontario is reporting 29 new deaths linked to COVID-19 today, after reporting 19 new deaths on Tuesday.

The province says there are 1,528 people hospitalized with the virus, down from 1,555 the previous day.

The number of people in intensive care decreased slightly today to 176 from 188 the day before.

Health officials are also reporting 1,995 new infections detected by PCR testing, which is limited to certain groups.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

Nearly 26 per cent of long-term care homes in Ontario have active COVID-19 outbreaks.

