Ontario is reporting 2,983 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 583 people in ICU.

That’s down from 3,019 hospitalizations and 587 in intensive care the previous day, and Health Minister Christine Elliott notes that not all hospitals report data from the weekends.

The province is reporting 31 more COVID-19 deaths today.

More than 56 per cent of long-term care homes in the province have active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Eight schools are listed as being closed due to COVID-19 operational reasons, and 165 schools are reporting staff and student absence rates of 30 per cent or more.

Ontario is reporting 3,043 new cases of COVID-19 today, but Public Health Ontario has said the real case count is likely higher because of the province’s limited testing policy.

