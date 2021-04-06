Ontario reports 3,065 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,065 new cases of COVID-19 today and eight more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 955 new cases in Toronto, 561 in Peel Region and 320 in York Region.

She also says there are 165 new cases in Ottawa and 132 in Niagara Region.

Ontario says 1,976 cases have been resolved since the last update.

The Ministry of Health says that 1,161 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 but it notes that 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data.

There are 510 people in intensive care because of the virus and 310 on a ventilator.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a province-wide "shutdown" will be put in place to combat an "alarming" surge in COVID-19 infections. Ford said Thursday as intensive care admissions related to the virus surpassed those of the second wave of the pandemic. The Canadian Press

