Ontario is reporting 32 new deaths linked to COVID-19 today, and a small drop in the number of people in hospital with the virus.

There have been 410 COVID-related fatalities in the past month.

The Ministry of Health says there are 1,676 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 22 fewer than Wednesday.

There are 205 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, a small increase from 199 the day before.

The province is reporting 2,700 new infections today, 212 more than Wednesday, though access to PCR testing is limited.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

