A man enters the pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic operated by Toronto East Health Network on Gerrard Street in Toronto on Oct. 25.Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

A group of experts advising the Ontario government says hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in schools is a key strategy in a plan to immunize children.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said schools will likely play a large role in the campaign to vaccinate children aged five to 11, once Health Canada approves shots for that age group.

She says it may be done after hours and on weekends, so parents can be with their child when they are vaccinated.

The Ontario science table says recommendations from health-care providers will also help, as will systems to remind parents about their kids’ first and second doses, and public health communication to address misinformation and foster positive attitudes to vaccination.

The experts say imagery shouldn’t be focused on needles, rather communications should focus on the benefits, such as protecting grandparents, keeping schools open and participating safely in recreational activities.

They say it will also be important to consider the different development stages for young children and teenagers, such as planning for scenarios in which youth want to get vaccinated but their parents do not, and the ability to consent.

