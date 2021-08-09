Ontario reports 325 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Ontario is reporting 325 new COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths from the virus.

The numbers are based on more than 15,800tests.

Ninety cases were in Toronto, 47 in Peel Region, and 29 in York Region.

There were 113 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 70 people on ventilators.

The province administered 29,949 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the last update for a total of 19.9 million shots.

Public Health Ontario says that from the end of June to the end of last month, unvaccinated people were eight times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.

