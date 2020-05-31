Ontario reports 326 new cases of COVID-19, 19 new deaths related to coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery Two men in masks walk in the late afternoon sun in Toronto on May 7, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 326 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths related to the virus.

The province now has a total of 27,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which includes 2,266 deaths and 21,810 cases marked as resolved.

The increase in cases represents a 1.2 per cent growth rate over yesterday’s total, which is the same rate of growth the province had on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The province was able to complete 17,014 tests.

That’s a drop from roughly 20,000 tests completed on Friday.

The province is still testing under its capacity of 25,000 tests per day.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.