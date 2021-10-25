Empty seating is shown by a European mural at a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on May 11.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 326 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 231 cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have unknown vaccination status.

She says 95 cases are in fully vaccinated people.

There are 138 people in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 94 people on ventilators.

However, the province says the number of hospitalized patients may be higher because some hospitals did not provide data over the weekend.

The province says 87 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 83 per cent have received both shots.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.