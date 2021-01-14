Ontario reports 3,326 new COVID-19 cases; province issues emergency alert on new stay-at-home order

Open this photo in gallery An emergency alert on Ontario's stay-at-home order was issued on Jan. 14, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 3,326 new cases of COVID-19 today and 62 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 968 new cases in Toronto, 572 in Peel Region and 357 in York Region.

Vaccinations continued across Ontario with 14,237 doses administered since yesterday’s update.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 159,021 vaccine doses have been administered in the province.

Ontario has had 5,189 deaths and a total of 228,310 novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The province says 3,593 more COVID-19 cases have been resolved, for a total of 193,814.

Hospitalizations dropped by 17 on Thursday to 1,657 across Ontario.

Three more people were put in intensive care for a total of 388 and four more were put on ventilator, a total of 280.

The province said nearly 71,200 tests were completed since the last daily report.

Meanwhile, Ontarians received emergency alerts on their cellphones, radios and televisions telling them to stay home.

Story continues below advertisement

The emergency message on the province’s stay-at-home order that is now in effect was sent by the Ministry of the Solicitor General through the province’s Alert Ready broadcast system.

The message asks people to only leave their homes for essential purposes such as food, health care, exercise or work.

It is the latest attempt to communicate the new public health measures that came into effect today as COVID-19 case counts surge.

The province has said there’s no set definition for what is “essential” because everyone has their own unique circumstances and regional considerations.

Premier Doug Ford has urged people to use their “best judgment” in deciding whether to go out.

Ontario's premier is defending his government's new stay-at-home order against criticism that the latest measure to fight COVID-19 is not clear. Doug Ford stressed that the measure means people should 'use their best judgment' to determine if they need to leave their home as virus rates surge. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.