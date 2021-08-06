Ontario reports 340 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 340 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths from the virus today, including several deaths that occurred more than six weeks ago.

The province says 16 of the deaths, including one of a person under the age of 19, were reported for the first time on Friday due to data cleaning work.

The case numbers are based on 23,448 tests.

There were 110 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 76 people on ventilators.

The province says it administered 53,975 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the last daily update for a total of more than 19.7 million shots.

According to Public Health Ontario, from the end of June to the end of July, unvaccinated people were eight times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.

