Ontario reports 3,422 new COVID-19 cases, 69 more deaths as vaccination continues

Open this photo in gallery A man wearing a mask walks pasts another pedestrian in Toronto on Dec. 11, 2020. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario edged up today as the province continued its vaccination program and a weekend inspection blitz at big box stores.

The province reported 3,422 new infections in the past 24 hours along with 69 deaths attributable to the virus.

The numbers Ontario reported were based on nearly 60,200 tests completed, which uncovered 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in Toronto and 585 in Peel.

Story continues below advertisement

Windsor-Essex County, York Region and Niagara logged another 254, 246 and 186 cases respectively.

The province also released some preliminary findings of a weekend enforcement blitz concentrating on big-box stores in the Toronto and Hamilton Areas.

It says the roughly 50 inspectors assigned to ensure the stores are following physical distancing protocols and public health rules found 31 violations at the 110 retailers they visited on Saturday. The Ministry of Labour says inspectors issued 11 formal warnings and 11 tickets.

