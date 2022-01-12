Ontario is reporting 3,448 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 505 people in intensive care.

The province says 265 intensive care patients are on ventilators.

There were 46 additional deaths reported due to the virus.

The province reported 9,783 new COVID-19 cases, though Public Health Ontario has noted that the total number is likely higher due to testing policy changes.

Provincial data show 82 per cent of Ontarians aged five and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87 per cent have at least one dose.

The numbers come ahead of a scheduled news conference with the province’s education minister and top doctor about the plan to reopen schools for in-person learning next week.

