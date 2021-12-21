Ontario is reporting 3,453 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 805 of the cases are in people who aren’t vaccinated and 148 people have an unknown vaccination status.

The new numbers are based on 49,285 completed tests.

There were 165 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 including 101 patients on ventilators.

The province says 81 per cent of the population aged five and older has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86 per cent has at least one shot.

Premier Doug Ford says more than 206,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered yesterday as the province ramps up its booster dose campaign to fight the Omicron variant.

