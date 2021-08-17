Ontario reports 348 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on including historic data

Open this photo in gallery People wait after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine dose at an outdoor, pop-up vaccination clinic nicknamed 'Jabapalooza' on the soccer field at Immaculata High School in Ottawa on June 5. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 348 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths from the virus, though six of the deaths occurred more than two months earlier.

The province says it’s reporting the six deaths for the first time on Tuesday following data cleaning work.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 203 of the new infections are in people who are not vaccinated and 49 infections in those who are partially vaccinated.

There are 127 people in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 78 of those patients are on ventilators.

Eighty-one per cent Ontarians aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 73 per cent have received both shots.

The head of the Ontario Hospital Association says the Delta virus variant is sending more patients into intensive care, with 10 adults admitted yesterday.

