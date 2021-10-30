People wear facemasks as they walk by a COVID-19 vaccination sign in Montreal on Oct. 10, 2021.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 356 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths linked to the virus, while in Quebec there were 591 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says 230 of the latest infections are among those who are not fully vaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown. She says 126 cases involve fully vaccinated people.

There are 132 patients in intensive care with critical illness related to the virus, including 13 who are fully inoculated and 119 not fully vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status. The case numbers are based on 26,767 completed tests.

The province says 88 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84 per cent have received both shots.

In Quebec, the Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by six to 244, while the number of patients in intensive care declined by one to 67.

Authorities say 8,120 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, including 2,764 first doses.

The province’s public health institute said Friday that 90.6 per cent of Quebec residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.8 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Authorities say there are currently 470 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Quebec.

The province has reported an average of 450 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past seven days.