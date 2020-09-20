 Skip to main content
Ontario reports 365 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one new death

The Canadian Press
Christine Elliott, the Deputy Premier, and the Minister of Health, as the Ontario legislature resumed sitting on Sept. 14, 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 365 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with one new death linked to the novel coronavirus.

The daily tally is lower than totals posted in the previous two days, but still among the highest numbers seen since early June.

The government recorded more than 400 new cases on both Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, the provincial government rolled back limits on social gatherings across Ontario, saying no more than 10 people can assemble indoors and 25 outside.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto and Peel Region continue to have some of the highest new case totals in the province, but noted another neighbouring community – York Region – identified 38 new cases over the past day.

She says the province completed more than 40,000 tests in the last 24 hours, a new high.

