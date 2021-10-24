Ontario is reporting 370 new COVID-19 cases and one more death linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 247 cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown immunization status.

She says 123 of the latest patients are fully vaccinated.

The numbers are based on 25,328 completed tests.

The province says 137 people are in intensive care with virus-related critical illness, including 97 people on ventilators.

The province says about 88 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 84 per cent have received both shots.

