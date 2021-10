Tango enthusiasts dance on the opening night of Milonga Social, an event in Toronto on Oct. 22, 2021, that complied with provincial COVID-19 regulations.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 373 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 264 cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown immunization status. She says 109 of the latest patients are fully vaccinated. The numbers are based on 27,302 completed tests.

The province says 136 people are in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 96 people on ventilators.

The province says 88 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent have received both shots.

With case counts, hospitalizations and ICU admissions stabilizing, Ontario plans to lift all COVID-19 public health measures by the end of March.

Premier Doug Ford said Friday his long-term plan for managing the virus starts Monday, when capacity limits will be lifted at restaurants, bars and gyms.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.