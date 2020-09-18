Ontario reports 401 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase since early June

Open this photo in gallery An employee collects information from people waiting in their cars at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Etobicoke, on Sept. 18, 2020. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 401 new cases of COVID-19 today, a daily increase not seen since early June.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto is reporting 130 new cases, with 82 in Peel Region and 61 in Ottawa.

She says nearly 70 per cent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40.

The province is also reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least five among students.

That brings the total number of schools with a reported case to 60 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly-funded schools.

One school in Pembroke, Ont., remains closed due to an outbreak.

The total number of cases in Ontario now stands at 46,077, which includes 2,825 deaths and 40,600 cases classified as resolved.

There were also 176 cases newly marked as resolved over the past 24 hours, and the province says it processed 35,826 tests over the previous day.

Ontario is lowering the number of people permitted at social gatherings in three regions that have recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. Premier Doug Ford says starting Friday in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa, only 10 people will be allowed to gather indoors, while the number for outdoor gatherings will drop from to 25. The Canadian Press

