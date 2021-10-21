An organization representing Ontario hospitals says it would like to see a provincial directive requiring all health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Ontario Hospital Association shared its position today in a letter responding to Premier Doug Ford’s request for input on a possible mandatory vaccination policy for hospital workers.

The association says it recommends a directive that would give employers the flexibility to address implementation issues, like timing and consequences for unvaccinated employees.

It says that would ensure stability of hospital services while such a policy takes effect.

The association recommends the province’s chief medical officer review hospitals’ implementation of such a policy, if one is brought in, by January to assess whether further action might be needed.

Ford last week asked stakeholders to weigh in on whether a mandatory vaccination policy for hospital workers would impact services.

Ontario COVID-19 Numbers

Ontario is reporting 413 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 273 cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

She says 140 cases are in fully vaccinated people.

The numbers are based on 31,889 completed tests.

The province says 161 people are in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 107 people on ventilators.

The province says 87 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83 per cent have received both shots.

