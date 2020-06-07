Ontario reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, over half from reporting delay

Open this photo in gallery A man wears a mask as he walks down the sidewalk in Peterborough, Ontario on April 17, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 415 new COVID-19 cases today, and 19 more deaths.

More than half of the new cases are from a previous reporting delay between a lab and public health.

The province says that there are 192 cases today plus another 223 that had been delayed.

The new cases bring the provincial total to 30,617, including 2,426 deaths and 24,252 cases that have been resolved.

Ontario completed 19,374 tests in the previous day – shy of its goal of doing 20,000 per day, though weekends often see fewer tests.

The number of people in hospital dropped from 673 to 635, while there was no change in the number of people in intensive care. Five fewer people are on ventilators today.

