Ontario is reporting 419 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the virus.

The case numbers are based on 29,592 completed tests.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 279 cases are in people not fully vaccinated or with unknown vaccination status.

She says 140 cases are in fully vaccinated people.

There are 130 people in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness including 89 people on ventilators.

The province says 88 per cent of people aged 12 and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 84 per cent have received both shots.

