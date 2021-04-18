Ontario reports 4,250 new COVID-19 cases as ICU admissions reach new peak

Open this photo in gallery A woman walks through an empty play area in Toronto on April 17, 2021. Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units have both reached new highs. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 4,250 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units both reached new highs over the past 24 hours.

The province says there are 2,107 patients in hospital with the virus, with 741 of them in an ICU.

Health authorities say more than 500 patients currently need mechanical help to breathe.

Numbers show hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are outpacing recoveries.

In addition, health authorities say another 18 people have succumbed to the disease.

A total of 7,716 people in the province have now died from COVID-19, but no new deaths related to the virus were reported in long-term care homes.

