Ontario reports 435 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line at the Women's College coronavirus disease testing facility in Toronto, Sept. 18, 2020. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 435 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and zero new deaths from the illness.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 64 per cent of the new cases are under the age of 40.

Elliott says 131 of the new cases are reported in Toronto, 110 are in Peel and 45 are in Ottawa.

The province completed 43,200 tests since the previous daily report.

Some Ontario pharmacies began offering COVID-19 tests on Friday as the provincial government tries to take pressure off of busy assessment centres.

One-hundred people in the province are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 28 in intensive care.