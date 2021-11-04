A health-care worker sanitizes a partition before doors open at a COVID-19 vaccine centre in Toronto on July 23.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 438 new cases of COVID-19 today and five more deaths due to the virus.

The province says, however, that the tally only includes deaths that occurred in the last month.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 279 of the new cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status isn’t known.

She says 130 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

Of those, Elliott says 115 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

The province says 88.3 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.8 per cent have two doses.

