Ontario is reporting 4,383 new cases of COVID-19 today, and nine new deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 918 of today’s cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated, and 222 are in people whose vaccination status isn’t known.

Elliott says 420 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including 311 who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Provincial data show 168 people are in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 132 who are not fully vaccinated or whose immunization status isn’t known.

Elliott says 90.5 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 88 per cent have two.

She says more than 230,000 doses were administered Tuesday.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.