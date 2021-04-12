 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Toronto could see 2,500 daily COVID-19 cases by end of April, city’s top doctor says

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A COVID-19 testing facility at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary hospital, in Toronto, on Nov. 28, 2020.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Toronto’s top doctor says that at the current rate of transmission the city could see 2,500 new COVID-19 cases per day by the end of April.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa says the surging rates are being driven by more transmissible variants of concern in the community.

De Villa says the current record for daily cases in Toronto is 1,642 and was set during the second wave of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the city is vaccinating more people against the virus but that still won’t be enough to offset the impact of the variants.

De Villa says people are moving less since the new stay-at-home order has come into effect, but not in every part of the city.

Overall, the province is reporting 4,401 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 15 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,282 new cases in Toronto, 772 in Peel Region, 564 in York Region, 339 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham.

In total, 1,646 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 619 in intensive care, and 408 people are on ventilators.

Ontario has administered 74,722 doses of the vaccine since its last daily update, with 3,214,465 vaccines given in total.

The latest figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 391,009, with 7,567 deaths, and 348,684 cases resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario hospitals will start ramping down elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures today to ensure they have the capacity to treat more COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals in northern Ontario are exempt from cancelling non-urgent procedures but a memo from Ontario Health last week said they should prepare to ramp down quickly in the near future.

The memo also asked hospitals to identify staff who may be redeployed to other sites if necessary.

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement later today with Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

The announcement comes on the first day of a postponed spring break for schools.

Ford said last week that education workers who live or are employed in hot spot neighbourhoods in Toronto and Peel Region will be eligible for vaccines starting this week, with plans to expand to other hard-hit areas as supply allows.

Story continues below advertisement

The government is also expanding availability of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 55 and over this week.

With an additional 700 pharmacies offering the vaccine, more than 1,400 locations will offer inoculation, with the province expecting to add another 100 pharmacies by the end of April.

In Toronto, the city is opening three more COVID-19 vaccination clinics – in the Cloverdale Mall, the North Toronto Memorial Community Centre and the Carmine Stefano Community Centre.

Toronto residents born in 1961 or earlier, or who are at least 50 years old and live in a hot spot neighbourhood, can book a shot at one of the city-run clinics by phone or internet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is working with provinces to get Canadians vaccinated as quickly as possible against COVID-19. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies