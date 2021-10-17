Ontario reports 443 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Ontario is reporting 443 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths linked to the virus.

The province says 288 of those cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 155 are in people with both doses of the vaccine.

Ministry of Health spokeswoman Alexandra Hilkene says one death was removed from yesterday’s count for data cleaning purposes, bringing the number of Ontarians who have died from the virus to 9,813.

Story continues below advertisement

The province counts 155 COVID-19 patients currently in hospital and 164 people in intensive care units, though not all hospitals report figures on weekends.

Ontario says more than 22.2 million vaccine doses have now been administered.

That amounts to 87.4 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 with one dose and nearly 83.1 per cent with two doses.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.