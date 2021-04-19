 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
Sale ends in
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
save over $140
Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario reports 4,447 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A nurse stands outside a COVID-19 testing centre at Women’s College Hospital, in Toronto, on April 9, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 4,447 new cases of COVID-19 today and 19 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,299 new cases in Toronto, 926 in Peel Region, and 577 in York Region.

She also says there are 233 cases in Ottawa and 227 in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

Today’s data is based on nearly 42,900 tests completed.

The Ministry of Health reports that 2,202 people are hospitalized, although it notes that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data.

There are 755 people in intensive care units and 516 on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, students across Ontario will return to the virtual classroom today as school buildings remain shuttered following the spring break.

The provincial government announced the move to remote learning early last week as it dealt with a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

It has also announced a suite of new measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, including limiting interprovincial travel.

Checkpoints will be set up at interprovincial border crossings starting today, and only those coming into Ontario for work, medical care, transportation of goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights will be allowed through.

Story continues below advertisement

The province held firm to that measure over the weekend, despite walking back other public health rules that were announced at the same time Friday.

Premier Doug Ford on Saturday reversed his decision to shutter playgrounds, following a swift backlash from parents and public health experts alike.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more doses of COVID-19 vaccines are coming soon from Pfizer-BioNTech. He says the federal government will deploy the Canadian Red Cross to help Ontario with their mobile vaccination teams. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies