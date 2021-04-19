Ontario reports 4,447 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A nurse stands outside a COVID-19 testing centre at Women’s College Hospital, in Toronto, on April 9, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 4,447 new cases of COVID-19 today and 19 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,299 new cases in Toronto, 926 in Peel Region, and 577 in York Region.

She also says there are 233 cases in Ottawa and 227 in Hamilton.

Today’s data is based on nearly 42,900 tests completed.

The Ministry of Health reports that 2,202 people are hospitalized, although it notes that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data.

There are 755 people in intensive care units and 516 on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, students across Ontario will return to the virtual classroom today as school buildings remain shuttered following the spring break.

The provincial government announced the move to remote learning early last week as it dealt with a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

It has also announced a suite of new measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, including limiting interprovincial travel.

Checkpoints will be set up at interprovincial border crossings starting today, and only those coming into Ontario for work, medical care, transportation of goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights will be allowed through.

The province held firm to that measure over the weekend, despite walking back other public health rules that were announced at the same time Friday.

Premier Doug Ford on Saturday reversed his decision to shutter playgrounds, following a swift backlash from parents and public health experts alike.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more doses of COVID-19 vaccines are coming soon from Pfizer-BioNTech. He says the federal government will deploy the Canadian Red Cross to help Ontario with their mobile vaccination teams. The Canadian Press

