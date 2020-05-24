 Skip to main content
Canada

Ontario reports 460 new cases of COVID-19, 25 new deaths

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A man wears a mask as he walks down the sidewalk in Peterborough, Ontario on April 17, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 460 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths related to the virus today as the provincial total continues to grow.

The province has more than 25,500 cases, which includes 19,477 resolved cases and 2,073 deaths.

The rise in cases represents a 1.8 per cent increase over yesterday’s total, and the daily growth rate has hovered between 1.5 and 1.9 per cent over most of the last two weeks.

The province was able to complete 11,383 tests the previous day, which is still well below the province’s capacity of 21,000 per day.

New testing regulations started yesterday, with asymptomatic front-line health-care workers being tested across the province.

The province will also begin a second round of testing in long-term care homes, which have been hardest hit by COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford urged people to get tested for COVID-19 if they wanted to, while admonishing Torontonians who crowded into a popular downtown park yesterday.

Ford said the only way to reach testing capacity in the province is for people to get tested, and said asymptomatic people will not be turned away at assessment centres during a televised address today.

The new directive for asymptomatic people to get tested is a marked change from earlier guidelines that said only people displaying symptoms are able to be tested.

Ford said the province will also unveil a new testing strategy that will focus on specific sectors next week.

The premier warned that a negative test doesn’t necessarily mean that a person is in the clear, and said people should get tested again if they start to display symptoms.

Meanwhile, Ford said he was disappointed to see thousands of people crowding at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Saturday, saying a dangerous virus is still among us.

