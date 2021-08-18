Ontario reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Open this photo in gallery A man arrives with two young girls for his shot at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Ontario Food Terminal in Toronto on May 11. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 485 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the virus today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 309 of the new cases are in unvaccinated people and 41 are in partially vaccinated individuals.

There were 174 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario as of this morning.

Starting today, children in Ontario born in 2009 are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says it widened eligibility to 11-year-olds who will turn 12 this year after monitoring data from Alberta and British Columbia that didn’t identify risks after administering the shot to that age group for months.

Eighty-one per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 73 per cent have both shots.

