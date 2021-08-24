 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases, including 114 among fully vaccinated people

The Canadian Press
Ontario is reporting 486 new cases of COVID-19 today, most of them among people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says those account for 372 of the new cases, while 114 of the new infections are in people who are fully inoculated with two doses of a vaccine.

The province is also logging 18 new deaths from the virus, though it says 16 of them occurred more than two months ago and are being counted now because of a data cleanup.

Provincial data show 295 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, and Elliott says 286 of those are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

The province says another 156 people are in intensive care because of the virus, 149 of them not fully vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status.

Elliott says slightly more than 82 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received one dose of vaccine and just over 75 per cent have received two.

