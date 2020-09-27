Ontario reports 491 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase since early May

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility, in Toronto, on Sept. 18, 2020. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 491 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths from the illness.

It’s the highest daily increase in cases reported in Ontario since early May.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 137 cases were reported in Toronto, 131 cases in Peel Region and 58 each in Ottawa and York Region.

She says 63 per cent of the day’s new cases are among people under the age of 40.

In total, 112 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 28 in intensive care.

Elliott says the province conducted 42,500 tests since the last daily report.

Bars and restaurants must shut down earlier and all strip clubs in Ontario will be closed, Premier Doug Ford said Friday, as the province attempts to stop a recent surge in COVID-19 rates. Ford said the week-to-week increase in virus rates is concerning and new rules need to be implemented to reduce transmission in high-risk businesses. The Canadian Press

