Ontario reports 495 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Ontario is reporting 495 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths from the virus today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 380 of the infected people are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

She says 115 of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.

There were 172 people hospitalized with COVID-related critical illness as of Wednesday morning.

That number includes 123 people on ventilators.

Provincial data says 86 per cent of people aged 12 and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 80 per cent have received both shots.

