Ontario reports 510 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A pharmacist draws up a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto on June 18.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 510 new cases of COVID-19 today, with more than 80 per cent in people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and four more deaths.

The Ministry of Health says two of the deaths occurred more than two months ago.

There are 111 people in intensive care units due to COVID-related critical illness and Health Minister Christine Elliott says just three are fully vaccinated, though the vaccination status isn’t known for about half of the patients.

Today’s new cases are based on more than 23,500 tests completed in the previous day.

More than half of them are in people aged 20 to 39.

About 48,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered over the past day, for a total of more than 20 million.

