Canada

Ontario reports 511 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario is reporting 511 new cases of COVID-19 today, and two new deaths.

There are 159 patients in intensive care units due to COVID-19, though not all hospitals report those statistics on the weekends.

The province has lately been breaking down the numbers of new cases and ICU occupancy by how many people are vaccinated and unvaccinated, but Health Minister Christine Elliott says due to a technical issue that data is not yet available today.

More than 86 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Lindsey Park, one of Premier Doug Ford’s caucus members, has been stripped of her parliamentary assistant role for misrepresenting her COVID-19 vaccination status.

She is staying in caucus though, with a medical exemption, and Government House Leader Paul Calandra says while he had been under the impression until recently that she was vaccinated, she remains an “important member of the team.”

